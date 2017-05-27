Federal Minister of Water and Power, Khawaja Asif stated that he urged everyone to save the electricity but no one listened to me, reported Waqt News.

While giving interview to a British news channel, the minister claimed that 3,000 to 4,000 Megawatt electricity can be saved through its proper use.

While talking about extensive load shedding in specific areas, he admitted that there are still areas where load shedding has exceeded to 20 hours. "But 90 percent of residents of these areas do not pay bills," he mentioned.

“And load shedding in those areas will continue until they start paying bills,” he added.

Asif further stated that one of the major reasons of load shedding is loss of power during the distribution.

He also mentioned that government is establishing new power plants which will help control the power shortage.

“Load shedding will totally end in 2018,” claimed Asif.