MUZAFFARABAD - A woman was killed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during early hours of Friday in what officials said was the latest ceasefire violation by Indian troops.

Farzand Begum, 60, wife of Noor Hussain, was killed when a shell landed on her house and exploded. The woman was a resident of Naali village in Bhimber sector, Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Guftaar said.

Naali village, which falls in tehsil Barnala, is adjacent to the Samahni sector, which has been hit frequently by Indian troops in the recent past.

Shelling began in the area at around 3am, Additional Station House Officer Hanif Ali said.

He said that since mobile phones do not work in the hilly area, they had sent a constable to ascertain details.

With the latest killing, the number of killings in cross-border firing incidents in the ongoing month has risen to three on the Pakistani side, while at least 30 others have been injured.