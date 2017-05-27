SIALKOT- The dead body of an abducted girl was found from the local fields near village Langreywali-Kingra after the two days of her abduction.

Kotli Loharaan-based trader Shahid Ali said that some unknown accused forcibly kidnapped his young daughter Kinza, a student of 9th class, while she was coming back to her home after attending her school on May 24, 2017. Some unknown persons forcibly kidnapped her and fled away after bundling her into a vehicle. Later, the accused strangulated her to death and threw her dead body there. Trader Shahid Ali demanded early arrest of the accused. The girl was laid to rest in her native graveyard amid sobs and tears. A large number of the people from all walks of life attended her funeral. Kotli Loharaan police have registered a case, with no clue or arrest.

ARREST: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a notorious human trafficker Sajid Hussain Tarar from village Naanowali, Sambrial tehsil. The accused was sending the local innocent people abroad illegally after getting big amounts from them. He added that the FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.