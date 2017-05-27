VEHARI- Absence of facilities, rotten fruit and substandard goods were witnessed by the additional deputy commissioner at a Ramazan Bazaar here on Friday.

ADC Revenue and focal person of Ramazan Bazaar Khizar Hayat took note of the missing facilities and ordered the chief officers concerned to ensure the availability of the missing facilities.

The ADC witnessed rotten apples in the Ramazan Bazaar and strictly ordered to maintain the standard of the fruit. There was sale of substandard drinking water at different stalls and he ordered to sell only pure and quality water and beverages.

He also reviewed the implementation of the Ramazan Bazaar from Railway Road to the Municipal Committee Mailsi. He held a meeting with businessmen and asked them to sell goods at fixed rates. Butchers union announced that they will sell the meat at the concession of Rs20Kg instead of 10.