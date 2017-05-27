MANDI BAHAUDDIN- The Phalia Additional District and Sessions court handed down capital punishment to a triple murder accused on three counts and fined him Rs300,000, on Friday.

Zaka Ullah, resident of Kala Shadian was charged with triple murder. The accused was also sentenced to 16 years imprisonment and fined Rs20,000 in other sections in the case.

The court also sentenced a co-accused to life in jail and fined him Rs300,000 in the case. Co-accused Adnan Malak was also awarded 11 years rigorous imprisonment with Rs20,000 fine under other sections by the court.

According to prosecution, both the convicts had murdered Ashraf, Ansar Bibi and Shakila Bibi over a land dispute in the Qadirabad Police precincts.

Public service sole object

CHISHTIAN-: The objective of local governments is to provide basic life facilities to the masses at their doorsteps, which also is the mission of the incumbent government.

Tehsil Municipal Committee chairman Ch Abdur Razzaq Ramay stated while talking to media during his visit to local Ramazan Bazaar here on Friday. He said the government is making all-out efforts to resolve the public problems on priority basis. He claimed those, doing dharna politics, will be rejected in the next general elections. He claimed loadshedding will be eliminated next year. “The government will fulfil all its promises made with the public as public confidence is the core of the PML-N success,” he pointed out.

Rana Amir Mukhtar, Jamil, Sajid, Kashif Javed and Shaukat Kharel were also present on the occasion.