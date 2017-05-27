Pak-Afghan border, Bab-e-Dosti­­, at Chaman has been opened after 22-day closure, reported Waqt News.

The authorities have told media that Bab-e-dosti is now open for light traffic in respect of Ramzan on humanitarian bases.

“The decision was taken after a meeting between Frontier Core (FC) and tribal leaders of Chaman,” said FC commandant Colonel Usman.

The customs office and FIA immigration operation are also re-started.

Furthermore, two-way trade route along with passage for pedestrians is open now.

On May 5th, in an apparently deliberate and planned act of aggression, Afghan security forces opened fire at Pakistani census teams near Chaman border.

The assault provoked a response from the Pakistani side, resulting in hours-long exchange of fire in which both sides also used heavy arms - killing at least 15 people, nine of them on Pakistani side.

Eight of the dead Pakistanis were civilians while one soldier of Frontier Corps were also martyred in the clash that only subsided late afternoon.

Dozens of people including security officials were also injured on both sides in the incident, which served another blow to already tense relations between the neighbours.

“So far nine patients have expired out of the 42 wounded brought to the Civil Hospital Chaman,” Medical Superintendent Dr Akhtar told The Nation.

Three women and three children were among the casualties while seven critical patients have been referred to Quetta hospitals, he said.

Other hospital sources said that four personnel of Balochistan Frontier Corps were also injured and one of them later succumbed to their wounds.

The toll on Pakistani side was much heavier because the Afghan border police reportedly had already dug up in Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir villages, and they fired at the Pakistani census teams as well as the villagers from their secure positions.