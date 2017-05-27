SADIQABAD- The PPP leadership is committed to make the party as popular as it was once in the reign of its founder, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

PPP MPA Sardar Raees Ibrahim Khalil stated during a meeting with the party’s local office-bearers here the other day.

He said the local party workers have worked hard to strengthen the PPP network in Sadiqabad, adding PP-297 constituency has been turned into a Mini Larkana. He also claimed the PPP strong position in the NA-197 constituency and expressed the hope that it will make a clean sweep in RY Khan district during the forthcoming general elections. He claimed there is no party that can compete with the PPP and it will clinch the next general elections. He said tickets to contest elections will be awarded to candidates purely on merit under the recommendations of PPP Central Parliamentary Board. He also claimed significant changes in local politics in the coming future, saying notables of the areas will join the PPP.