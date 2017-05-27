Quetta Police have failed to trace as yet the Chinese couple, wife and husband who were abducted from Jinnah Town of Quetta last Saturday.

The police have claimed to expand the scope of investigation in the light of the statements of eye witnesses.

According to the Police Geo fencing of the area is underway and will soon be completed, which will be helpful in investigation.

It is pertinent to mention that the two Chinese Nationals were abducted from Jinnah town of Quetta while they were returning for lunch from the language centre.