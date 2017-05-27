Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Saturday urged the international community, particularly the United Nations (UN), Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and P-5 Members and Human Rights Organizations, to call upon India to immediately stop the ruthless killing of defenceless Kashmiris in Indian held Kashmir (IHK).

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the adviser strongly condemned the killing of 12 Kashmiri youth in IHK since Friday by the Indian forces in Pulwama and Baramulla. Three of them were martyred extra-judicially just as it has been done on numerous occasions in the recent past.

The adviser said, "India has banned the social, electronic and print media to prevent reports of brutalities against Kashmiris from reaching the outside world. Despite this media blackout, the atrocities being committed in IHK are being reported in Indian and international media. These brutalities are also being increasingly criticised in many parliaments around the world."

"India has been heightening tension at the Line of Control (LoC) to hide these crimes against the innocent Kashmiris being perpetrated with impunity," Sartaj Aziz further said.

He expressed grave concern at the constant ceasefire violations by Indian forces at LoC and the targeting of innocent Kashmiris in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“In their desperation to hide the reality of the indigenous uprising of young Kashmiris, including thousands of girls and boys, India is trying to equate it with terrorism. The facts have repeatedly come out proving that indigenous Kashmiris were killed by Indian occupation forces in ‘fake encounters’ and ‘buried’, claiming them to be ‘infiltrators’ from across LoC," the adviser reminded.

“In its latest effort to discredit the Kashmiri indigenous movement and justify its massive military action to wipe out Kashmiris, it is now bringing in the bogey of Daesh's presence in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

India’s plan to gradually change the demography of the IHK to convert the majority Kashmiri into minority territory was brought to the attention of the United Nations Security Council. The UNSC president has circulated adviser's letter in this regard.

“How many more Kashmiris would India kill so mercilessly? If India thinks that by killing more and more youth in IHK it would suppress the Kashmiris movement for their right of self determination, it has not learnt any lessons from the history,” he continued.

He reaffirmed the unflinching support of the government and the people of Pakistan’s for their Kashmiri people in IHK in their just struggle for the right to self-determination as promised to them in the relevant UN Security Council’s resolutions on Kashmir.