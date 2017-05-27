MULTAN-Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen rejected on Friday the federal budget, dubbing it anti-people and jugglery of words which will further increase taxes burden on the masses.

Talking to the journalists here after inaugurating PTI South Punjab regional information office, he said that the government tried to befool the people through jugglery of words which is a shameful act of the rulers. “It is a shameful fact that the rich are exempted from tax while the poor are crushed by taxes. Today each citizen of Pakistan is under debt due to people-enemy policies of the rulers,” he maintained. He said that a fake economy is being run on loans and the coming generations would have to pay off this debt. He said that the flag-bearers of public welfare are busy sucking public’s blood and it is a league of thieves, dacoits and exploiters. He declared that the corruption would not end until big fish are caught and held accountable. “Instead it will increase if the powerful are spared,” he asserted.

He said that the objections raised by the PML-N on the JIT indicated that Mian Sahib could not go with neutral umpires. “The JIT should be given free environment to conduct its investigation freely,” he demanded. He anticipated that all attempts to bring the JIT under pressure would fail.

Referring to recent Islamic conference in Saudi Arabia, he said that it was a source of insult for Pakistan that the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif could not get the opportunity to shake hand with world leaders, set aside the opportunity to deliver a speech. He maintained that the dignity of Pakistan was hurt due to Nawaz Sharif.

He said that he was saddened and shocked on Lodhran cylinder blast which took 10 lives. “Government’s criminal silence on this tragedy and denying any support to the victims is condemnable,” he maintained. He said that the PTI also condemned police torture on farmers, adding that the farming community was left stranded by the government.

He lauded the role workers from Multan for strengthening the party. “I salute the workers of South Punjab for their dedication and efforts for the party cause,” he added. He said that Multan was the heart of South Punjab and the regional information office would play a key role in dissemination of party message to the residents of South Punjab.

Earlier, he inaugurated the regional information office of the PTI South Punjab. The workers chanted slogans in favour of Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen on this occasion. President PTI South Punjab Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Ibrahim Mallezai, Aun Abbas Bappi, Ijaz Janjua and other local office bearers were also present on this occasion.

Earlier, Jahangir Tareen met with delegations of PTI workers from different areas.