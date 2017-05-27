Three policemen have been arrested today in Multan for selling official service weapons to an arms dealer which he then supplied to members of a banned outfit.

According to the reports, the investigation was launched after a number of repeated incidents of arms theft from Multan Police Line took place.

A member of defunct organization was arrested with the official weapon and during investigation it was revealed that the arms were stolen from the Police Line by three cops which were sold to arms dealer Atif Imran and then supplied to banned outfit members who carried out terrorist attacks.

The arrested policemen have been identified as Taj Muhammad, Babar and Allah Bux.

Further interrogation in this case is underway.