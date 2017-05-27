PESHAWAR: The tribesman from various agencies on Friday rejected the government proposed ‘Riwaj Act’ for Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and warned a protest if the federal government failed to approve an early merger of Fata with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The tribal elders, led by People’s Youth Organization (PYO) Fata President Gul Afridi, said that they would go to any extent for their legitimate rights as to get rid of the black law of the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR).

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club they said, “We will soon announce a protest plan to force the government into accepting their demands.” They added that the people were not ready to tolerate any more black law and ready to agitate against the government or not repeal of FCR.

“We are also citizens of the country and should be given all rights of other citizens,” Gul Afridi said.

He said that the government, on one hand, was seeking suggestions for the solution to their problems, but on the other, it had changed the Fata merger plan to appease some politicians opposing the KP- Fata merger.

Afridi said that the people of Fata were being suffered due to the war on terror and thousands of people were still out of their hometowns, but the government was least bothered to take prompt steps for their rehabilitation.

He said that the people were facing many hardships in camps and other residential localities, away from their homes, and the month of Ramzan would be very tough for them if they don’t send back.

He also recalled the miseries suffered by the tribal people during the Afghan war and said that it was the duty of the federal government to allocate sufficient funds for the people in the annual budget.

He said that the foreign funds meant for Fata’s uplift were either spent in Islamabad or lavishly spent by the officials of Fata Secretariat on own free will.

The government, he said, should spend the funds on the development of Fata and its people. He further said that the peace in Pakistan depends on the peace in Afghanistan, saying our government should extend cooperation for the restoration of peace in the region.

Besides, the PYO leader also urged the political parties to play their role effectively for the rights of the tribal people and urged upon Pakistan People’s Party leadership to give representation to Fata in the party manifesto committee, so that it could accommodate proposals for the solution to problems of tribal people.