SIALKOT-A large number of the retired teachers staged a protest in front of the Sialkot Press Club against the five-month suspension of their pensions.

The protesting pensioners also staged a sit-in. They were carrying banners and placards. They chanted anti-government slogans and demanded early issuance of their pensions unpaid for the last five months by the Municipal Corporation and District Council.

The protesting pensioners announced to continue their protest till the payment of their pensions. When contacted, the officials of the Sialkot District Council and Municipal Corporation said that the pensions were lying suspended on the orders of the Punjab government.

NCA TEAM VISITS SIALKOT: National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) agreed to establish strong academic and industrial linkages to develop the export-oriented industry of Sialkot on modern lines.

A delegation of the NCA students led by Head of Department of Product Design Dr Mazhar Rizvi visited several leading industrial units in Sialkot. They witnessed the manufacturing processes of the sports goods and surgical instruments.

The NCA students highly hailed the craftsmanship of the Sialkot-based artisans and termed it the international-standard craftsmanship. They also showed keen interest in sports goods, surgical instruments, leather garments, musical instruments and other products.

Addressing a meeting held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the NCA students and officials highly hailed the unique export culture of Sialkot and Sialkot’s socio-economic and human development by Sialkot exporters on self help basis.

SCCI’s Research and Development Officer (RDO) Salman Mir said that NCA and SCCI stressed a need for promotion of strong linkages. He added that the SCCI officials also urged the National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore to ask its final year students for chalking out advanced research and development plan for the Sialkot industry.