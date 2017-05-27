KASUR-Applicants are facing difficulty in getting their driving licences issued as post of DSP (traffic) has been lying vacant for the last three months.

Talking to The Nation, a number of applicants said they are unable to get their driving licences as the staffers cannot issue licences until authorisation from the DSP whose position, they regretted, have been lying vacant for the past three months. They said motorcyclists, rickshaw and other vehicles’ drivers are challaned by the traffic wardens for not having licences. The traffic cops do not listen to the drivers’ complaints and issue them challan tickets which, they said, is unfair.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into matter and fill the position so that they could get their driving licenses issued.

Admin cracks down on hoarders

The administration has launched a crackdown on hoarders and manufacturers of spurious foodstuffs ahead the month of Ramazan.

Assistant Commissioner Imtiaz Ahmed Khichi stated during a meeting with Kasur Press Club president Haji Sharif Mehr here the other day.

He said the administration is committed to ensure the availability of daily-use items at Ramazan Bazaars in the district. For the purpose, the administration has tightened the noose around hoarders. He said the administration will ensure the sale of essential commodities on subsidised-rates during Ramazan and the profiteers will be dealt with sternly.