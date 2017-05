SHEIKHUPURA: A lineman of Wapda was electrocuted to death here on Saturday. After the incident, five operation managers were suspended over negligence.

Spokesman of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), said that a lineman of Wapda died due to electric shocks while working on the main line in city Sheikhupura circle.

The CEO of LESCO took notice of the incident of suspended operation managers.