The nation will celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal and fervour on Sunday to commemorate the historic event, when it successfully conducted a series of nuclear tests in the Chaghi mountain of Balochistan province on May 28, 1998, making the country’s defence impregnable.

With demonstration of atomic capabilities, Pakistan became the first nuclear power of Islamic and 7th world power under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif, who stood firm in the face of international pressures and lucrative offers of aid to abandon the plan to conduct the tests.

Youm-e-Takbeer, which literally means “the day when Allah Almighty’s name was exalted”, is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm to remind the struggle and great odds Pakistan faced in achieving the nuclear capabilities despite international pressures.

As a result of the nuclear explosions, the nation had to endure economic sanctions imposed by the international community but it stood by its principles stand on the issue of achieving national deterrence.

To mark the day, special prayers will be offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Various ceremonies and seminars will be organised in which eminent scientists, intellectuals, defence analysts and notable personalities will pay tributes to the team of nuclear scientists who did raise Pakistan’s strategic status in the comity of nations and signified the principle of self-reliance.

Radio Pakistan and television channels will broadcast special programmes in which defence analysts, journalists, educationists, and intellectuals will participate and highlight significance of the day.