Quetta - President of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Dr Yasar Khwasti has said that 50 percent medicines being sold in Quetta’s medical stores are spurious and government’s belated efforts in this regard are also distressing.

“Balochistan’s two state-run-hospitals– Civil Hospital and Bolan Medical Complex – are even without magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines and other essential facilities,” said the YDA president at a press conference, and termed it a remorseful state of the hospitals.

“Earlier, the drug inspectors had also sealed medical stores over the sale of fake medicines and this fraudulent business in the province is at its peak,” he added.

To another query, Dr Yasar said that medical stores in the provincial capital were selling more than 50 percent spurious medicines, and he held the Health Ministry responsible for that.

“Spurious medicines are being sold in the heart of Quetta at Jinnah Road, where most of drug stores are located,” asserted Yasar at the conference.

“The Balochistan government has allocated largest chunk of fiscal year budget for health after education, but the pathetic state of health services speaks volumes of anomalies and mismanagement,” he regretted.

“What would be the condition of hospitals in interior parts of the province when the city’s state-run-hospitals do not have IMR and other basic facilities?” he questioned.

He urged the government to make efforts for reversing the sorry state of health services.