KASUR-The high-ups of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) ordered action against corrupt officials of the health and police departments during an open court held here the other day.

ACE Punjab Director General Brig (r) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, ACE Lahore Region Director Adnan Arshad Aulakh arrived in Kasur and held an open court to listen to the complaints of people. People complained about corrupt practices in all the state-run departments. The ACE authorities reprimanded Kasur District Health Authority CEO for complaints against him by people. They ordered arrest of an assistant sub-inspector for corruption. They also warned officials of the Tehsil Municipal Administration, Public Health and Engineering Department and patwaris to mind their ways, adding they will have to face the music otherwise.

Talking to mediamen, the ACE officials said that there are also black sheep in Anti-Corruption Establishment which, he added, need to be punished. They pledged to resolve public problems on priority basis.