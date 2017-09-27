MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The district administration has launched a vigorous crackdown on the sellers of adulterated food items and profiteers.

According to officials sources, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nargis Shazia Ch raided a food outlet on Jail Road and fined its owner Rs40,000 for keeping unhygienic chicken. Owners of two other food outlets were fined Rs30,000 each for not keeping kitchens in a fit state of hygiene and cleanliness. In another raid, the ADC fined an owner of super store Rs30,000 for overcharging customers.

The ADC asked traders and owners of restaurants to avoid overcharging and serving substandard food items to customers.