BAHAWALPUR-An additional sessions judge (ASJ) was threatened by four armed accused with dire consequences if he does not give verdict in their favour in the cases instituted in his court.

Additional Sessions Judge M Ashraf was going back to his home in Yazman by his car from Mian Channu. Near Superior College Chak 56/DB, he was intercepted by the four armed men riding two motorcycles; they signalled him to stop by waving the gun. When he stopped, they forced him to come out of the car and told him that he had given verdicts against them in the past and they still have cases running in his court. They threatened that if he does not give verdict in their favour in these cases, they would kill him or abduct his wife and children. Afterwards, they asked him to get back in the car and wait for 10 minutes before leaving and if he refused to comply, their accomplices are waiting for him.

The police have registered the case against the accused Under Section 506 on the complaint of Additional Session Judge Ashraf and started the investigation.