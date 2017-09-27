ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of China to Pakistan Sun Weidong on Tuesday paid a farewell call on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to ISPR, matters of mutual interest, including regional security issues, were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two friendly countries. The COAS thanked the ambassador for his contributions and said that Pakistan will continue to strive towards a more interconnected and interdependent region as against a security centric paradigm.

ARMY ANNOUNCES POSTING OF SURGEON GENERAL, DG SPD

INP adds: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday promoted Major General Zahid Hamid to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed him as the Surgeon General of the Army Medical Corps.

According to the details, Major General Zahid Hamid has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as Surgeon General after the retirement of Lieutenant General Asif Sukhera. Similarly, Corps Commander Multan Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar has been posted as Director General Strategic Plans Division, after the retirement of Lieutenant General Mazhar Jameel.

According to sources, new Corps Commander Multan will be appointed soon.