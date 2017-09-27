BAHAWALNAGAR-Police subjected a citizen to brutal torture publicly. After media reports, DPO Attaur Rehman took action and ordered registration of a case against three cops but let the SHO off scot-free.

The public circles expressed concerns over the incident. The B Division police subjected Aswar, a resident of Hussainabad Colony, to brutal torture at Baldia Road in broad daylight. His ex-wife Nusrat had lodged a complaint with the police against Aswar, over which police went out to snub and inflicted inhuman torture on Aswar publicly.

On the media reports, the DPO took note of the incident and three cops were booked. However, no action could be taken against the SHO. It is worth mentioning here that it was second such incident took place after his became the station house officer. People expressed apprehension over the situation.