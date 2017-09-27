BAHAWALNAGAR-With the connivance of the management of Danish School Chishtian, the contractors are supplying unwholesome meat to the school while local people cried foul at the unabated corruption.

The meat supply for the mess of Danish Public School Chishtian is also adulterated with germs of corruption, local people said. Instead of supplying hygienic mutton as per mess schedule, they have been supplying beef and filling their own pockets, as there is considerable difference between the prices of mutton and beef, sources said.

They also exposed that animals are slaughtered at slaughterhouse without proper examination by a veterinary doctor. As the meat contractor and school administration have connived, AC Ishfaq Sial visited the school. He also called upon veterinary doctor Abdul Waheed, who initially examined the sample and declared the meat hygienic. However, samples were dispatched for further testing.

When asked, Principal Yasin Mirza told the AC that it was his discretion to order beef on the unavailability of mutton. Social circles demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to take note of the corruption.