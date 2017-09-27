SARGODHA-MNA Jamshed Dasti has moved the Lahore High Court against a case registered against him on the charges of delivering hateful and instigative speech against the government.

Through his counsel, the MNA informed an the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Sargodha that he had challenged in the High Court the case registered by Muzaffargarh police. His lawyers said that due to presentation in LHC, their client Jamshed Dasti could not be able to appear in the ATC. The case had been moved to ATC Sargodha from ATC DG Khan on the orders of Punjab Home Department. Later, he was released after acceptation of his bail application by ATC Sargodha. ATC Judge Tariq Saleem Zargam has adjourned the hearing till October 16.