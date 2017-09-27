UNITED NATIONS - A Pakistani diplomat told the UN General Assembly on Monday that India was sponsoring terrorism, funding and arming terrorist organisations to launch terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

"India is churning out operatives of mayhem from its factories of terror," Tipu Usman, a counsellor in the Pakistan mission to the UN., said in response to India's right of reply to Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi's tough statement on Saturday that focused on the grave situation in Occupied Kashmir and rejected New Delhi's claim that the disputed State was its "integral part".

In his remarks, Usman said that Pakistan caught red-handed Indian operator Commander (Kalbushan) Yadav, who was spreading terror and violence across Pakistan, and will bring him to justice. Pakistan also hoped to catch other Indian operators.

But again on Monday the Indian delegate, Paulomi Tripathi, glossed over Kashmir, the core dispute between India and Pakistan, and instead spoke of photo displayed in the Assembly by Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi.

"No matter how many times you repeat a lie, it does not and cannot hide the truth," the Pakistani delegate said.

"The Indian representative has once again chosen to divert the attention of the international community from the real issue - the real issue of human life, of human eyes, of children and infants blinded forever, of women raped and elderly killed every day by the reign of brutality unleashed by the occupation forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The real issue is of Security Council resolutions, which India refuses to implement."

"Raking up debate on pictures has backfired," Usman said. "Your own people do not buy your argument," he told his Indian counterpart.

"India who kills and tortures innocent Kashmiris is seeking to hide behind a photograph. This shows its desperation and a vain effort to conceal its guilt. Indian State terrorism has been amply documented by successive human rights reports of various international organisations.

There are thousands of those pictures for everyone to see.”

The Pakistani delegate said that Kashmiris will never be defeated.

"Kashmiris will take bullet after bullet; pallets after pallets but they will never give up. Just like Nelson Mandela (the late South African leader) never gave up, just like the people of Palestine never gave up."

India's diversionary tactics, he said, will not change the situation on ground. "It is the situation on ground that India has to answer for. It is its war crimes that India has to answer for. It is the call for legality, morality and conscience that it has to answer for."

The Pakistani delegate urged the world body to act as the conscience of the world to ensure that no child is ever blinded again, that no women is raped again, that no elderly is pushed to the ground and killed.

Usman reminded his Indian colleague that racial superiority and religious dominance was part of the political ideology of RSS.

"These former members of RSS, who are now part of the Indian ruling elite, are pursuing the same policy across India and especially in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"They are now sitting silently, as hundreds of women are raped every day across India, minorities live on the fringes of society, Muslims and Christians are publically lynched and State protection is given to perpetrators of Samjohta train terrorist attack."