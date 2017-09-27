Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in the disqualification case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf dissident MNA Ayesha Gulalai till October 4.

At the outset of the hearing of the case by a four-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Mohammad Raza Khan, the counsel for Gulalai sought time to examine additional documents submitted by the PTI.

The PTI has filed a disqualification reference against the MNA on the alleged violation of party discipline.

At the previous hearing, Gulalai rejected the allegations levelled against her by the party in her reply to the ECP on a reference referred by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to de-seat the lawmaker.

In her written reply, Gulalai argued that the allegations in the said reference were “baseless and misleading”.

“The reference is an attempt to silence me for raising my voice against the harassment,” Gulalai said.

Gulalai has been accused of abstaining from voting for the PTI’s designated candidate in the recent elections for the office of the prime minister, which the party believed constituted a valid and actionable ground under Articles 63A(1)(a) and 63A(1)(b)(i) for declaring her a defector.

“I couldn’t attend the NA session due to illness,” Gulalai maintained in her reply.

The counsel for the PTI also submitted documents against the dissident party lawmaker.

PTI chief Imran Khan had declared Gulalai a defector and written to the NA speaker and the chief election commissioner, seeking commencement of the process for her disqualification.

The Article 63A of the Constitution deals with the circumstances under which a lawmaker can be disqualified on grounds of defection.