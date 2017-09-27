Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the decision of contempt of court case against PTI Chief Imran Khan's on twelfth of next month, reported Radio Pakistan.



The announcement will be made after hearing of a related case in Islamabad High Court on 11th of next month.

The case was heard by the Commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza in Islamabad today.

The Commission also adjourned the hearing of the case regarding PTI's intra-party election till 10th of next month.

Later, talking to media outside the Election Commission, founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Akbar S. Babar said Imran Khan is no more justified to take the slogan of 'change' ahead.