GUJRAT-Huawei, one of the world’s leading information and communication technology solutions providers, held a workshop titled “ICT Skills Competition” at Jinnah Auditorium of Quaid-e-Azam Library here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat on Tuesday.

A large number of students from various UoG departments attended the workshop, which primarily, focused on the latest technological developments taking place worldwide. On the occasion, Huawei experts explained to the students how they could explore various prospects of benefiting from the new trends and techniques while using modern technology. They also threw ample light on software development.

Earlier, the Huawei team was welcomed upon arrival at the campus by Director IT Rashid Manzoor Bosal, Chairperson CS Dr Sarfraz Shehzad, Coordinator Najeeb Ur Rehman and other senior officials.

Among the Huawei team were: Huawei Director Training and Certification for Pakistan Lyong Dong Jimmy, Manager Training and Certification Ms Ho Anne Gachi Sunny, Director Technical Services Muhammad Usman Waheed, Fatima Samiullah and Shahzad Akbar.