Imran fails to prove loan repaid to Jemima: SC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned why PTI Chairman Imran Khan did not declare £79,000, the leftover amount from the sale proceed of London flat, in his statement of assets and liabilities in 2003.

The court also noted that there is no proof that Imran Khan returned the amount which he had borrowed from his former wife Jemima Khan to purchase Bani Gala property.

The chief justice observed that the UK flat was Imran Khan’s asset which he had declared in his nomination papers in 2002 after availing amnesty scheme. He questioned when the flat was declared in the nomination papers by Imran Khan then why he did not declare £79,000, which was his asset, in statement of assets and liabilities in 2003 filed before the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He further questioned whether it was required under the law to declare the amount in the statement of asset and liability? Naeem Bukhari, counsel of PTI chief, did not reply to the question.

He, however, contended that Imran Khan became public officeholder in 2002. But when the UK flat was sold in April 2003 then he did not declare it in the statements of assets and liabilities but declared the Bani Gala property.

He said that UK apartment was sold in April 2003 and its sale proceed went into the accounts of Niazi Services Limited and from that account the loan was paid back to Jemima Khan and rest of the amount was used in litigation and gave to children. He said the amount was lying in Barclay Bank, which did not allow him to touch it. He argued that his client did not launder money from Pakistan and whiten it in UK.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was heading a three-judge bench, which heard the PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi’s petition against Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen for having offshore companies.

The chief justice inquired where is the entry of the amount, which was paid to Jemima Khan. Imran Khan on last Monday (September 25) filed original documents, including the bank statements. However, the court noted that the statements of Barclay Bank of 2002 and 2004 were filed but the statement of 2003 when the money was paid to Jemima Khan through banking channel not filed.

“We are looking for that transaction,” asked Justice Umar Atta Bandial.

The court asked the counsel that as per Imran Khan’s stance the sale proceed of London Flat was deposited in the NSL account, but when the amount was paid back to Jemima Khan from NSL account either through cheque, telex or electronic entries then this amount should have been debited in the NSL account.

Bukhari said there is no detail of bank transaction but there is a letter that money was given to Jemima. Justice Bandial asked the counsel that you have not provided bank transaction or bank statement, which shows that money was transferred from the NSL to Jemima’s bank account. “We like to see exactly the instruction and the movement of the funds. The mode and account through that money was transferred.”

Bukhari said he would talk to Jemima Khan and also try to trace that document which reflects transaction. The chief justice said that Imran Khan should have filed these documents earlier as the case has been going on since last year.

Bani Gala: The chief justice said it had been Imran Khan’s stance that he received money from Jemima Khan as loan for purchase of Bani Gala land and then returned it to her. But, he said, there were no documents which proved that Imran Khan returned the money to Jemima Khan. Akram Sheikh, appearing on behalf of PML-N leader, argued that since the case has commenced, Imran Khan took 12 divergent views about the Bani Gala property.

Justice Saqib questioned when Jemima gave loan to Imran for Bani Gala land then how she could be owner of the property. Bukhari said Imran Khan in his affidavit explained that he purchased land for Jemima but she after divorce returned the land to his client, adding there is nothing wrong in it.

The chief justice questioned whether Jemima was Benamidar or absolute owner of Bani Gala as every mutation of the property was in the name of Jemima Khan.

The court noted that there was also no record of UK Pounds 26,000, transferred by the Jemima Khan. Bukhari said they were not able to trace original trail from the bank account.

The case is adjourned until Thursday.

