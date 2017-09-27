Instruments of justice compromised, says ex-PM

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that despite watching the compromise on basic instruments of justice in their case they are staying part of the trial only to uphold the sanctity of the institution for which they had rendered sacrifices.

Addressing a press conference here at the Punjab House on Tuesday, Nawaz Sharif questioned that how he could accept the verdict of his disqualification, when the legal and constitutional experts as well as the people of Pakistan had not accepted it.

Further building his narrative of his disqualification on “Iqama” (residence permit), Nawaz said Panama case was unique in nature, wherein he was disqualified on a charge which was nowhere in petition and that was the reason people had rejected it.

Flanked by senior party leaders including Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Raja Zafarul Haq, Sardar Yaqoob Nasir, Saranjam Zimindar Khan, Ishaq Dar and a number of federal cabinet members and party parliamentarians, Nawaz read a written speech and then left the place without taking any media persons’ questions.

Nawaz said the people should at least be informed that the court could not find corruption of even a single penny so they have to take the plea of keeping him out of power on a trivial issue of holding “Iqama” and not mentioning salary in his return, which he had never taken.

The people’s verdict echoed on GT Road for four days, when he moved back from the federal capital to Lahore, and then another masses’ verdict against the disqualification came in NA-120 by-election in the shape of the PML-N victory.

Referring to some hidden hand, which he had never pointed out since his ouster Nawaz said when they failed to dig out some real corruption against him such as kickbacks, commission or irregularities in the billions of rupees worth development projects executed during his terms in office, they brought out Iqama and the salary, which he had never taken from his son’s company.

Without elaborating, Nawaz said he knew why he was ousted from power and what his crime was, but vowed to stand by the people and to continue struggle for the welfare of the people and the sovereignty of the country as he had taken oath for both.

Pointing out the flaws in the cases against him and his family, Nawaz said initially the petition, which was declared frivolous by the court, was not even accepted for hearing.

Later, a joint investigation team (JIT) was formed in a “dubious way”, which had worked under the direct supervision of the apex court and now the NAB courts trial was initiated and that too under the supervision of one of the judges who had handed down judgement of disqualification.

He further said despite serious reservations over the conduct of the NAB courts, wherein their rights of defence under Article 10 of the constitution were greatly compromised but they had joined the trial with the hope that they would finally get justice.

Nawaz said on the face of it, he and his family was put on trial but actually it was the trial of the whole Pakistani nation as his government had put the economy on a sound footing, and things were improving in all segments of life.

The ousted prime minister said court verdicts based on fragile and flimsy grounds would ultimately hit the credibility of institution, adding the judiciary’s history was replete with such verdicts, which could not be quoted as reference.

Nawaz said it was the people’s right to disqualify or reject someone with the power of their vote and let this power with the people, he added.

He further said in 2018 a people’s verdict would come, which would sweep away with it verdicts such as the one handed down by Molvi Tameezuddin.

Nawaz said time had come to cure the cancer eating up the system for the past 70 years and cautioned that if corrective measures were not taken now the country could see another tragedy.

The ousted prime minister said he was contesting baseless cases build on falsehood and vowed to contest the real case of the people of Pakistan.

He said he would transform the country into the one dreamt by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which was for the rule of law, supremacy of constitution, sanctity of vote and the case of successive prime ministers since the creation of the country who were the victim of those anti-democracy forces.

Nawaz sounded optimistic that he would come out victorious with the support of the people of Pakistan and establish true democracy and rule of law in the country.

During his address, the former premier also referred to the development projects he had executed during his tenures and particularly referred to conducting nuclear tests against immense international pressure.

Instruments of justice compromised, says ex-PM