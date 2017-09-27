The accountability court indicted finance minister Ishaq Dar in corruption reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but he rejected the allegations against him.

Earlier, Dar appeared before accountability court in Islamabad. The references against Dar were filed for possessing assets beyond the known sources of income.

The Charge Sheet against the minister were read by Judge Muhammad Bashir of the court.

Furthermore, a chaotic scene was scene when Ishaq Dar reached the court. The doors of the court were shut for media and Dar has to wait for almost half an hour to enter.

No media was allowed inside the court.

NAB presented the list of 16 witnesses in front of the court as proceedings started. The court issued summoned the witnesses.

On September 25th, he accountability court stated that it will indict Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in case of having assets and funds beyond known sources of income.

The finance minister appeared before the court to record his statement and submitted Rs 1 million as surety bond to avail bail against arrest warrants.

Furthermore, court ordered him to submit Rs 5 million to ensure his presence during the trial. The accountability court provided the copies of references and other material consist of 23 volumes to Dar and set the date of September 27 to indict him.

Last week, the bailable arrest warrants were issued for Ishaq Dar under the reference filed by National Accountability Court (NAB).