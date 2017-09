Chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) Shaikh Rasheed said that Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar will not resign, even if he has to goes to jail.

While speaking to journalists, Shaikh Rasheed said “Will see if Dar becomes the witness or accused in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case. If he was innocent then should have provided evidence to the court hearing this case.”

Today the court indicted Ishaq Dar in connection with a NAB reference for possessing assets beyond known sources of income.