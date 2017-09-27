Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has been taken to hospital again.

Ms. Nawaz is under treatment in London for throat cancer.

Ami was taken & admitted to the hospital again late last night. Drs are trying to stabilise her condition. Request for prayers. Allahu Shafi — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 27, 2017





Maryam Nawaz tweeted that her mother was taken to hospital again late last night. “Doctors are trying to stabilize her condition,” wrote Maryam.

She also requested people for prayers.