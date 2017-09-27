HAFIZABAD-The education standard and quality has improved drastically in the district and top positions secured by local students in the recent Secondary School Certificate examinations stand testimony to this fact.

Federal Minister for Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar stated while giving cash prize to Abu Bakr, a student of Govt Higher Secondary School Jalalpur Bhattian, for grabbing third position in the SSC examinations. She congratulated the school management for this achievement. She pointed out that the younger generation is an invaluable asset to the nation, adding the teachers should perform duty with missionary zeal to brighten future of students and make them useful and responsible citizens of society.

SPEEDY JUSTICE STRESSED

District and Sessions Judge Ch Muhammad Nawaz has called upon the judicial staff to be punctual and perform duty with honestly to provide speedy justice to the common man. Addressing the staff at judicial complex, he said that biometric system has been introduced to ensure punctuality in the courts.

BONDED LABOUR CONDEMNED

Punjab Brick-Kiln Union Chairman Lal Khan Machhi said that bonded labour in brick-kilns would not be tolerated, adding the workers would continue struggle for their rights. He accused the kiln owners of injustice and forced labour, calling upon the Deputy Commissioner and the District Labour Officer take prompt action against the owners for violating Labour Laws.