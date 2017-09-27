PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) announced withdrawing its candidate for the NA-4, Peshawar by-polls in favour of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMN-N).

Addressing a press conference along with the PML-N leaders, the JUI-F KP chief Maulana Gul Naseeb said that the party had unanimously decided to support Nasir Musazai of the PML-N in the by-elections scheduled to be held on Oct 26. He said that the JUI-F workers had started campaigning in favour of the PML-N and their alliance on NA-4 would strengthen the PML-N position in NA-4.

Addressing on the occasion, PML-N KP President Ameer Muqam said thanked the JUI-F leadership and hoped that the alliance would be retained in the upcoming general elections.

He said that the PTI could do nothing for the welfare of people and instead of serving the people, PTI chief was focussing picnic points of Nathia Galli to enjoy his life, he alleged. He added that people of KP had voted PTI for public welfare but they could not come up to their expectations and they would be utterly rejected in the upcoming elections.

He said that in the 2013 general elections, PTI had grabbed 55 thousand votes from NA-4, but, he said, it would not be able to win back the seat.

He said that PTI was struggling to make alliance with other political parties but not a single party was ready to enter in electoral alliance with the PTI.