LAHORE - Ex-Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif reached Lahore on Tuesday evening after addressing a heated Press conference at Punjab House, Islamabad.

After landing at the airport, he went straight to his Raiwind residence in a tight security cover and spent most of his time with his mother.

Other members of the Sharif family are currently in London. Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif left London on Tuesday night and will land in Lahore early Wednesday. Senior PML-N leaders also accompanied the ex-Prime Minister during his journey from Islamabad to Lahore.Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to fly back to London in few days to look after his ailing spouse there.