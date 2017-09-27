A man was killed and six others injured after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked shelling from across the Line of Control on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred in different villages of Nakyal sector in the southern Kotli district as in the early hours of Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations said while confirming the development.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. Both claim the territory in full.

The Pakistani military Friday said six people were killed and over two dozen wounded in firing by Indian troops.

Later, ISPR said the military commanders of the two countries had made contact on a special hotline to discuss the issue.

Tensions reached dangerous levels last September, with both sides blaming one another for cross-border raids.

There have since been repeated outbreaks of firing across the frontier, with both sides reporting deaths and injuries including to civilians.