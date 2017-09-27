Pakistan on Wednesday lodged a protest against 'unprovoked' Indian ceasefire violations in Azad Jammu and Kashmir which killed a man and injured six others earlier in the day.

Foreign Office (FO) Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Muhammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces on September 27", an FO statement read.

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement and to maintain peace along the LoC. He asked them to investigate this and other reported violations, and urged the Indian side to permit the United Nations Military Observers group in India and Pakistan to play the role mandated under the UN Security Council resolutions.

The FO statement claimed there had been over 873 Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary this year, which claimed the lives of 40 civilians and wounded 148 others, as compared to 382 violations last year.