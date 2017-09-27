LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority has formulated law for imported products by taking Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) on board. This initiative is taken after confiscating expired imported products from several renowned stores.

According to new law, PFA has imposed ban to sale the imported product with less than half expiry life after clearance procedure.

PFA Spokesman said that PFA has rolled up the sleeves to ensure availability of quality imported products at stores. He said that PFA has served warning notices to several stores, indulged in selling expired imported products.

As per formulated laws, import license of violating companies will be cancelled in case of failing comply laws. The need of devising this law emerged when the expired imported products were recovered by PFA in massive quantity. On other hand, some of expired products were found with altered dates of expiry in order to deceive the consumers.