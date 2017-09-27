ISLAMABAD - Ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to simultaneously contest the cases against the Sharif family on legal and political fronts, and the party’s narrative was fully depicted in the speech of the former premier Nawaz Sharif, which he delivered at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The huddle of the party leaders after the maiden appearance of Nawaz Sharif in the NAB court in the morning, reviewed the PML-N strategy which was actually devised in London after series of consultative meetings, a source in the party confirmed.

The meeting at the Punjab House just reviewed the court proceedings and the options the former premier Sharif have, to deal with the situation, the source said.

The source further said that the decision to confront those cases and courts at political level was decided much earlier.

Sources in the party informed The Nation that it was in line with the party’s strategy that Nawaz Sharif went to the NAB court with great pomp and show, and the party leaders who spoke outside the court premises had taken very strong line against the ongoing accountability process against the Sharif family.

It was decided that the party leaders would not simply criticise the legal course against the Sharif family but would point out the dichotomy and deviations from the set legal course, while dealing with them.

They said that the decision to join the NAB court trial was made to save the former premier from declaring absconder but the option of boycott of the NAB courts was still on the table and could be opted keeping in view the bureau’s handling of cases against the Sharif.

It was further decided that the party leaders would continue to play up the flaws and anomalies in the trial of Sharif, and would continue to build the narrative that the party leadership was subjected to victimisation be it the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif on a trivial issue of keeping Iqama (residence certificate) instead of the actual case of money laundering and massive corruption, formation of JIT, supervision of the NAB courts by the apex court judge who remained part of the bench, which had disqualified Nawaz Sharif and denial of rights to him under Article 10 of the constitution.

Sources in the party informed The Nation that the meeting held at Punjab House on Tuesday (today) besides reviewing the court proceedings at the NAB courts and issuance of bailable warrants of sons, daughter and son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif, the issue of position of the party’s president, which right now is with acting president, came under discussion.

They said that the former premier Nawaz Sharif was briefed on the passage of Elections Bill 2017 from Senate and its imminent passage from the National Assembly in the first week of October.

The passage of the bill would pave way for Nawaz Sharif to keep the party’s top slot even with his disqualification by the apex court.

A senior party leader informed The Nation that it was not final that Nawaz Sharif would become the party’s head after the passage of the said bill, and the matter still needed to be discussed within the PML-N.

Most likely, in the next few days, the matter would be resolved by the core group within the part, he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chaudhry Nisar separately met with Nawaz Sharif and discussed with him the overall political situation in the country.

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was quite relaxed and comfortable after having over an hour long one-on-one meeting with Nawaz Sharif, it seemed as if the ousted premier has convinced the former interior minister to his point of dealing with the issue aggressively.

Nisar Ali Khan was among the group within the party, which was opposed to the policy of confrontation with institutions, which it considered would not only harm the PML-N but would also weaken the democratic institutions in the country.

Interestingly, the former interior minister met Nawaz Sharif for the second time since his landing back in the country at the Punjab House but again these meetings were exclusive and one-on-one.

Nisar did not attend the consultative meetings held with select party leaders over the past two days.

In another development, the JUI-F chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, also met Nawaz Sharif at the Punjab House and appreciated his decision to join the NAB courts trial, and to search for a solution while remaining within the system.

Sources said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman extended all-out support to the government in smooth functioning of the government and the Parliament.