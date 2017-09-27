ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday issued show cause notice to the four senators for remaining absent during the important voting on Elections Bill 2017 last week in the senate.

The party issued show cause notices to Senator Saifullah Bangash, Usman Saifullah, Sassi Palejo and Rehman Malik.

The PPP’s parliamentary leader in the Senate, Taj Haider said that the lawmakers had been asked to clarify their position within seven days.

He said that disciplinary action could be taken against the senators for remaining absent on an important day.

On September 22, the senate had passed the amended Elections Bill 2017.

The passage of the bill paved way for ousted premier Nawaz Sharif to lead the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) again.

He had earlier been removed from the post after the Supreme Court disqualified him as the prime minister in July.

The new law allows any citizen to form and lead a party.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had taken strict action against party senators, who voted in favour of the bill in violation of party discipline.

The MQM revoked the basic party membership of its Senator Mian Attique, who voted for the bill.

The PTI has issued show cause notices to its senators —- Numan Wazir and Kenth William —- for abstaining from voting.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had in July de-notified Nawaz Sharif as a member of the National Assembly in the light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict, also rendering him ineligible to lead his party.

The bill, approved by the National Assembly in August, gives every citizen the right to be part of a political party or create one, except those who are in government service.

After the passage of the bill, Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan said that with the approval of Clause 203, Nawaz Sharif could become the party president again.

“In fact he has already become the party chief,” he added.