TOBA TEK SINGH-A prayer leader allegedly kidnapped a teenage girl from Chak 338/GB near Rajana on Tuesday.

Ihsanul Haq, father of the girl, told the police that his 18-year-old had been a frequent visitor to the house of local prayer leader Qari Syed Abdul Rauf. On Tuesday, the Qari kidnapped his daughter and took to unknown location,” he informed. The police have registered a case under section 365B of PPC against the accused and started search for the recovery of the girl.

CHILD DROWN

A child drowned in an underground water tank in his house in Chak 332/GB, Jakhra near Pirmahal on Tuesday. His grandfather Sarfraz Ahmad Baloch told the police that his daughter’s son was playing in the courtyard when he slipped into underground water tank as a result he drowned.