ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for immediate release of the report of the parliamentary committee headed by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Sartaj Aziz on Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The PTI Secretary-General, Jahangir Tareen said, while talking to reporters that people of the GB should be given due share in the benefits of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The PTI secretary-general earlier chaired an important meeting of the party’s local organisation of the GB and discussed various organisational, legal, political and administrative affairs of the area.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting along with GB leaders, Tareen said that the PTI wanted to formally put its proposals on the status of Gilgit-Baltistan; however, it wanted that the report compiled by parliamentary committee headed by Sartaj Aziz should be released for knowledge of the nation and public scrutiny.

He also said that the federal government should pay special attention to the uplift of the GB by investing more in establishing academic institutes and empowering its youth with better education and skills.

Tareen also said that the governance structure of the GB should also be considered for reforms so that it could cater to the needs of the region.

Stressing upon the significance of the GB’s share in critical outcome of Pakistan’s engagement with China through the historic CPEC project, PTI’s secretary general called for the establishment of economic zones and facilities to economically uplift the region.

He said that investments on hydel projects should be given due priority so that people of the GB could draw their right share in betterment and development.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Tareen stressed, was committed to the uplift of the region and the rights of the Gilgit-Baltistan and hence demanded that the working of the parliamentary committee should be shared with the nation.

The people of the GB are still waiting for their constitutional right.

The PTI stands with the people of the GB in their struggle.

Tareen, while commenting on the current political milieu, stated that a strengthened government was the need of the time and he stressed on PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to seek fresh mandate by holding free and fair elections.

He went on to add that the sitting government had lost nation’s trust and confidence.

Responding to a question, regarding the matter of change of leader of opposition, the PTI leader stated that consultations were going on, and also commented that it was the democratic right of the opposition.

The PTI secretary-general lambasted the PML-N stating that during the court appearance of the former prime minister, the PML-N supporters’ hooliganism inside the courtroom and the torturing of media personnel by the protocol officers was shameful.