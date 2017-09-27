PESHAWAR - Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan called upon vice chancellors of public sector universities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to work for improving standard of education without any fear and favour.

He assured the VCs that the PTI-led KP government would allow no body to politically influence any one of them in any manner. He said that the VCs could inspire and lead the students and strengthen the culture of creativity.

Khan was speaking at a meeting attended by VCs of the various universities of the province. Speaker KP Assembly Asad Qaiser, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Higher Education Mushtaq Ghani, Chief Secretary Azam Khan and secretary higher education were also present on the occasion.

The VCs apprised the PTI chief of the situations in their respective universities. The secretary higher education briefed him about reforms and development initiatives being taken by the KP government for improving both quality and access to higher education.

The vice chancellors appreciated the merit-based appointments in the universities and assured that they would work hard for bringing the standard of education in the province at par with those of the developed world.

It was decided in the meeting that higher education department would regularly organise the VCs conferences so that the problems and issues of the universities are discussed and their solutions are found with consensus.