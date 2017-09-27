Karachi - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday agreed on bringing an in-house change in the National Assembly by replacing opposition leader in the lower house of the parliament Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah with PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The consensus was reached after a PTI delegation visited the MQM headquarters in Karachi and discussed political affairs of Pakistan, reported a private TV channel. They also deliberated on making a strong opposition against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh.

The PTI delegation comprised of MNA Asad Umar, party’s Karachi leader Imran Ismail and others while the MQM-Pakistan superemo Dr Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter and other welcomed them.

Speaking to media after the meeting between the two parties, Farooq Sattar said that they welcomed PTI delegation at MQM-P headquarters and there was a dire need to get united on national issues.

He alleged PPP of becoming friendly opposition in past four years of the incumbent assembly and said that it was now necessary that PPP who had compromised on issues relating to general public, assets and revenue of the Sindh province and lack of empowerment for the provinces be shown the door. “It is unfortunate that PPP had given nothing to the masses in Sindh province but no voice was raised against the corruption and bad governance in Sindh neither injustices against them in the assembly over it,” he said.

He said that holding free and fair elections in next general elections was necessary and could not be possible under this setup.

Talking to media, Shah Mehmood Qureshi thanked MQM-Pakistan for welcoming them. Qureshi was of the view that no relief could be given to masses at grass-root level unless local bodies system was empowered across the country.

He said PTI chief Imran Khan has repeatedly been saying in the past four years that free and fair elections were necessary for safeguarding the democracy.

“We want a transparent election commission under which fair elections are conducted and sanctity of vote is safeguarded,” he said.

Shah added that though he had great respect for incumbent Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah yet he feared of another deal between the ruling parties in Sindh and Punjab and therefore it was necessary to bring a change by installing an impartial caretaker system before next general elections.

“Corruption has made the country to suffer heavily and it is therefore necessary that decision on NAB chairman’s appointment be taken seriously,” he said.

The PTI senior leader further said that he was also in contact with PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Jamaat-i-islami chief Sirajul Haq so that a strong opposition could be formed in the assembly.

“We and MQM are on one page now while talks with other opposition parties will continue in order to make opposition stronger in the lower house of the parliament,” he said.