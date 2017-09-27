GUJRANWALA-Rescue 1122 has finalized the plan to meet any emergency during Muharramul Haram, District Officer (emergency) Umer Ghuman said.

He said that all the staffers had been directed to attend the office regularly while leaves of the rescue staff had also been cancelled. He informed that 466 rescuers along with 28 ambulances, 13 fire vehicles and five special vehicles would perform duty to provide first aid to the participants of mourning processions and to meet any emergency. He said that 28 mobile rescue teams had been formed in the district to facilitate the mourners. He urged the citizens to call on 1122 in case of any emergency. The rescue personnel are on duty round the clock, he added.

UPLIFT FUNDS

Commissioner Captain (r) Muhammad Asif said that Rs10.2 million had been released so far for the completion of development schemes in Gujranwala division under prime minister’s global sustainable development programme.

During a meeting, he said about 3,589 development schemes had been approved by deputy commissioners of all six districts of the division out of which tenders of 2,271 schemes had been issued. The commissioner asked all the DCs to ensure early completion of the schemes.