HAFIZABAD-Citizens expressed grave concerns over rising robbery and dacoity incidents in the district and demanded the DPO take effective steps to protect life and belongings of the common man.

Talking to The Nation, they said that unidentified burglars broken into a general store, owned by Masoom Kayani near Sabzi Mandi and decamped with Rs60,000 and valuables worth Rs100,000. The same dacoits also broken into Iqbal Karyana Store located in the same locality and made off with cash and valuables worth Rs115,000.

People told The Nation about other robbery incidents occurred recently in the area saying, Hansa Aslam along with her mother Zohra Bibi was on the way to her village on a rickshaw. Two bandits riding a bike intercepted the vehicle and snatched Rs10,000 and a cell phone from them.

Similarly, Ghulam Abbas along with his mother was travelling to his village Chak Kharal on a motorbike. As he reached Thatha Kalian, three armed men snatched Rs13,000 and a cellphone from him.

They said few days back, armed dacoits intruded into a house in Model Town, held all the family members hostage and looted cash and gold ornaments worth Rs2 million. They regretted the police have so far failed to arrest any of the dacoits.