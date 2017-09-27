Quetta - A bus carrying 35-40 schoolchildren and employees of PMDC was targeted with a remote-controlled device by militants in Quetta’s Hanna Urak Valley, 10-15 kilometres east of provincial metropolis.

The students and employees remained unhurt in the incident, however, the driver sustained minor wounds due to smashing of windowpanes of the bus, a security official said.

“The militants had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) on a roadside to target the school bus carrying students of labourers and few employees’ of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) in Hanna Urak area,” said Ghulam Muhammad, a former in-charge of the Hanna Urak Levies Station.

The landmine went off when the bus was passing by and damaged it partially. Fortunately, all the children and employees were safe, Ghulam Muhammad added.

The incident was reported on PMDC Surenje Road. Surenje is an area where labourers are residing in Hanna Urak – from where the children of workers are taken to Quetta for schooling purposes and return home on regular basis.

There were 35-40 children and five employees in the bus which came under militants’ attack, Ghulam Muhammad said, adding, girls and boys travel through separate buses in the area.

Police, Frontier Constabulary and Levies personnel reached the spot after the incident and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators. The initial investigation revealed that a home-made explosive device was used in the terror attempt, said the Levies officials.

None of the militant outfits have claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Earlier, on August12, an Islamic State (IS) terrorist, wearing explosive vest, blew himself up near security forces vehicle at Pishin Stop in Quetta, killing eight lawmen and seven civilians, besides injuring 25 others.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri has condemned the explosion near schoolchildren bus on Hanna Urak Road and directed the Inspector General of Balochistan Police Ahsan Mehboob to beef up security.