ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had exhibited exceptional veneration for law and the Constitution and set a new example for strengthening the State institutions by appearing before the Ehtesab Court ,adding, that the whole country was witness as to who was upholding the law and the Constitution inspite of grave reservations and who was tendering apology after threatening, deriding and abusing the State institutions.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Minister said that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif despite enjoying all legal rights, practically demonstrated his respect for law, Constitution and the State institutions and did not try to avoid them by making excuses of back ache and mental stress.

He not only faced the courts himself but also presented the whole family before the law, she added.

She posed a question as to which Prime Minister and his family had set such an example before this?

Marriyum said that fair trial was the Constitutional right of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family and the people of Pakistan who had elected him as Prime Minister with their vote wanted to see justice being done to him as well as his family.

Minister of State observed that the former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had taken upon himself the responsibility of upholding the sanctity and safety of the vote of the people of Pakistan as the security of the country was inextricably linked to sanctity of their vote.