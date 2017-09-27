SIALKOT-Wildlife and Parks Director General Khalid Ayaz Khan gave the compensation cheques worth Rs0.5 million each to the grieved families of two Wildlife officials who were murdered on duty.

During a meeting, DG Wildlife Punjab Khalid Ayaz Khan highly hailed the professional duties and services of Inspector Manzur Ahmed and watcher Muhammad Mushtaq Bhatti. They offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

The DG also announced jobs for the children of these slain officials as per the government policy besides announcing the other financial assistance, allowances, funds and marriage grants for the marriage of their children.

They were gunned downed by two accused Ahmed Khan Mughan and his son Umer Ahmed for halting them from hunting prohibited birds in Daska city here on September 20, 2017.

Deputy Director Wildlife Naeem Bhatti, Deputy Director Wildlife Publicity Amir Masud, Deputy Director Wildlife Lahore Region Syed Zafarul Hassan, Deputy Director Abdul Shakur Manj and other officials also attended the condolence reference held in this connection.

Holland-based IAF sets up

its office at Sialkot

The Holland based International Apparel Federation (IAF) has established its regional office at Sialkot for establishing strong business-to-business contacts among the Pakistani and European exporters and importers of textile and garments.

Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Central Chairman Ijaz A Khokhar stated this while talking to newsmen at PRGMEA House.

He added that it was the only office of IAF in South Asia, saying that the IAF was diverting its business focus to Pakistan by establishing the office. He said that the IAF office would give a boost to the textile and garments industry of Pakistan besides paving the way for flourishing the business and ensuring easy access of Pakistani exporters to the European markets.

He said, “The establishment of IAF at Sialkot by International Apparel Federation (IAF) is the landmark achievement of Pakistan. Now, the IAF has diverted its business attention and focus to Pakistan.”

He said that IAF would be playing its pivotal role in the promotion of socio-economic and human development besides boosting the textile and garments industrial sectors in Pakistan. He said that President of International Apparel Federation (IAF) Mr Han Bekke would formally inaugurate the IAF office established at the newly established building of “PRGMEA House” today.

He will also inaugurate the PRGMEA House building at Sialkot during a prestigious launching ceremony scheduled to be held at Sialkot. The PRGMEA chairman said that Ambassador of Netherlands Mr Ardi Stoios-Braken and Minister of State for Textile and Commerce Muhammad Akram Ansari will jointly preside over the prestigious launching ceremony.

TRAINING: The hundreds of the minor students and their teachers, today, participated in a fire-fighting training session held at a private school in Sialkot Cantt under the auspices of the Rescue 1122. The senior officials gave necessary training to the small students and highly hailed the spirit and enthusiasm of the students.

LULL IN BORDER AREAS: There was lull in both the boarder sides. However, normality did not return completely.

Six people were killed and 26 others including women and children were injured seriously during the week-long spell of unprovoked intensified mortar shelling by Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) on Sialkot border villages. They targeted civilian population in Chaprar, Charwah, Harpal and Sucheetgarh along the Sialkot Working Boundary. The dozens of the cattle were also killed and injured and dozens of houses were badly damaged by Indian BSF shelling in Sialkot border villages.